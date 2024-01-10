AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

