AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 26,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 223,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 47,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,383,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

