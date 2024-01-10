Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 808 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

