Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 66,896 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,896 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

