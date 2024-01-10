Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 308 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.39. 350,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.36 and its 200-day moving average is $261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $311.05.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.