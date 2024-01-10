Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. 384,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.57 and a 52-week high of $83.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

