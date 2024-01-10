Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 68,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,644. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.29.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

