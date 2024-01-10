Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,024 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.9% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,389,000 after buying an additional 289,172 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 7,268,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,618 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,764 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $21.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,041,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,562,140. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

