Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.71. 1,588,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,292. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

