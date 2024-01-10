Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 68,976 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 976,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $52,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 1,061,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,292. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

