Angeles Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $111.38. 892,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,988. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

View Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.