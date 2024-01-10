Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,593 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,966,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

