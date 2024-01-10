Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $311.05. The company has a market capitalization of $164.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.