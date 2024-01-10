American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.69.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Shared Hospital Services
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.