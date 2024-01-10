American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

