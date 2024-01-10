AlphaQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

NYSE TT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $245.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day moving average of $210.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

