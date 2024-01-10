Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 13,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,918. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.