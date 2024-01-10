Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 13,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,918. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $102,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

