Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Albertsons Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years. Albertsons Companies has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Albertsons Companies to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 322,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,374. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

