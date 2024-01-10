Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

