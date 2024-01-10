Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.70.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

