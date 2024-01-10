A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to earn $6.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMRK traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 33,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,803,000 after buying an additional 30,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

