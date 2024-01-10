3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,307,353 shares during the period. 3M makes up 2.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $587,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

