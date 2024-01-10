2,010 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4,994.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FMX opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $79.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

