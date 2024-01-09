Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC upped their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

