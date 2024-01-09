Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $391.16. The stock had a trading volume of 71,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,193. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

