Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $21.67 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.02. 16,595,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,106,844. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $268.97 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.16.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

