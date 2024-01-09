Whittier Trust Co. Has $50.31 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $50,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.88. The company had a trading volume of 161,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.27.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

