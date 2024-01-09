Whittier Trust Co. Has $25.47 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.98. 372,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

