Whittier Trust Co. Has $20.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 46.6% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 98,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 517,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 59.6% during the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,655. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

