Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 329 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.41. The stock had a trading volume of 871,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,526. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.19. The stock has a market cap of $596.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

