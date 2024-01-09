Westwood Management Corp IL Purchases 5,000 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 3.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.20. 275,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,079. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $241.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

