West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $286,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $594,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 116.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.47. The company had a trading volume of 98,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $241.07 and a one year high of $415.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.38.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

