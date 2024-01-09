WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.86.

WESCO International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $172.77 on Friday. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.36.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 76.8% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

