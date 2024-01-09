WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WEC opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,851,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

