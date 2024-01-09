Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Trimmed by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,030 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

