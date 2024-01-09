Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

