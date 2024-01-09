Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Reduced by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $2,109,235.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,757 shares of company stock worth $13,390,703 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.30. The company had a trading volume of 265,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,172. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.58 and a 1 year high of $420.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

