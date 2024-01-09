Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.18. 2,311,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,930. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.76. The stock has a market cap of $333.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

