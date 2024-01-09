VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $477.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.