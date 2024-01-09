VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EGY opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $477.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $5.22.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
