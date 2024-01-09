United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Receives “Underperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their underperform rating on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $485.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.92.

Get United Rentals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE URI opened at $550.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.