United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.07.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

