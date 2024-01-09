Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -118.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,761 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,583 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,323,501 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $113,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 1,410,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,057,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,337,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

