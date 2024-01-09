Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $541.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

