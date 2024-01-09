The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $31.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRBG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth $3,444,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 97.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 107.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 376,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 344,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

