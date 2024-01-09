Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $11.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a c- rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

VIV opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

