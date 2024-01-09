TD Asset Management Inc Sells 58,241 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,241 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.16% of Intuit worth $229,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $11,641,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.53. 245,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $573.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.22 and a 12 month high of $631.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

