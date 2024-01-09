TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,508,060 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,299,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $537,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 582,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,656. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

