TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108,726 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.42% of Stryker worth $436,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $312,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.56. 216,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.25. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $248.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.45.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

