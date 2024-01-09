Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of Sun Communities worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after acquiring an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after acquiring an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SUI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.04. The stock had a trading volume of 116,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,290. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.41. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

