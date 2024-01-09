Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after buying an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,971. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $331.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

