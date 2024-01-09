StockNews.com Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.14.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copa will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Copa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Copa by 54.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

